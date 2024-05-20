Osaka govt to request master plan for IR adjacent site

The prefectural authorities in Osaka, Japan, are set to launch this summer a request-for-proposal (RFP) process for the establishment of a master-plan to develop what the local authorities refer as the “Yumeshima phase 2” project.

The timeline was agreed by the urban development officials of Osaka prefecture, Osaka city and Sakai city in a meeting held last week, according to GGRAsia’s correspondent in Japan.

The Yumeshima phase 2 project encompasses a land plot with 50 hectares (123.6 acres) on the Yumeshima artificial island (pictured in file photo), designated for the hosting of the Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai. The plot is situated right next to where the Osaka integrated resort (IR) with casino is being developed, the latter also known as “Yumeshima phase 1”, which is now being developed by a consortium led by MGM Resorts International and Orix Corp.

Osaka’s authorities have planned Yumeshima phase 2 as a project that features entertainment facilities, to work in tandem with the Osaka casino resort, according to the information collated by GGRAsia’s correspondent.

By the end of this year, the Osaka prefecture should have the master plan for Yumeshima phase 2 established. Following the end of the Osaka Expo in 2025, i.e., the autumn of next year, the prefectural authorities will launch a RFP process to choose a developer to undertake the phase 2 project.

The Osaka Expo event is running from April 13 to October 13 next year, according to official information.