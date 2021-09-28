Osaka IR aims for US$3.9bln casino sales annually: RFP

The Osaka prefectural government released on Tuesday details of the winning request-for-proposal (RFP) submission from the MGM Resorts International and Orix Corp consortium, for a casino complex – or integrated resort (IR) – in that Japanese city.

It expects annual gaming sales of JPY430 billion (US$3.87 billion) and non-gaming sales of JPY110 billion, meaning total sales of JPY540 billion.

The project (pictured in an artist’s rendering) is being referred to as “WOW next to the Kansai and Osaka region”. The development concept is described in the materials as: “The water city to connect people and things as a transport hub”.

The initial investment amount for the complex is confirmed at JPY1.08 trillion, i.e., about US$9.7 billion, slightly above a figure previously mentioned. The resort, to be located on Yumeshima island, in Osaka Bay, would provide employment for 15,000.

The consortium expects 20.5 million visits annually to the property: 14 million domestic-customer visits, and 6.5 million visits by people from overseas. From the casino entry fee to be imposed on domestic players, Osaka prefecture and city in total would get JPY33 billion annually, it was forecast.

In late July, the Osaka authorities mentioned the likelihood of an initial opening for the IR to be at some point from 2028 at the earliest, to 2030.