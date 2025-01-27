Over 4,000 hotel rooms planned, being built in Macau

There were 2,928 hotel rooms being built in Macau as of the end of 2024, according to data disclosed on Friday by the city’s Land and Urban Construction Bureau.

The figures show there were four hotel projects under construction and a further 10 undergoing government approval as of the three months to December 31. Those would together provide the Macau market with 4,229 new hotel rooms. The data did not give estimated completion dates for the new hotel projects.

Most of the new supply already being built will be on Cotai, where one new hotel, offering 2,724 rooms, is being developed. Another 204 rooms are being developed on the Macau peninsula.

The 10 hotels awaiting government approval – nine located on the Macau peninsula, and one in Taipa – will offer a total of 1,301 rooms.

The number of hotels on Cotai has been increasing since the easing, in early 2023, of travel restrictions related to Covid-19.

A substantial part of the new supply in the market was related to the expansion of the Galaxy Macau complex, a property promoted by casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

As part of Galaxy Macau’s expansion, a new ultra-luxury hotel tower – Capella at Galaxy Macau – is scheduled to launch in the late part of the second quarter this year, with 93 rooms.

Galaxy Entertainment is currently developing Phase 4 (pictured in a file photo) of its flagship property, which will include multiple hotel brands, says the company.

According to the city’s Statistics and Census Service, there were 146 hotel establishments in Macau as of end-December, providing 43,044 rooms in aggregate.