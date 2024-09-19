Over 492k visitors to Macau in Mid-Autumn holiday break

Macau welcomed more than 492,100 visitors in the five-day period – from Saturday to Wednesday – encompassing the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday break in mainland China, the main feeder market for the Macau tourism sector.

Preliminary figures from the city’s Public Security Police indicate that the average daily number of visitor arrivals during the holiday period was close to 98,420.

China’s State Council had designated the holiday period for mainland residents as September 15 to 17 inclusive. The public holiday was marked on Wednesday, September 18, in Macau and Hong Kong, the latter also an important feeder market for the Macau tourism sector.

Sunday (September 15) set the trend by delivering 125,314 visitors, according to the data.

The police did not supply a breakdown on visitors’ respective place of origin during the holiday period. However, the majority of tourists entered Macau either via the Border Gate checkpoint, between Macau and mainland China; or the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

About 39.8 percent of Macau’s five-day tally of visitors arrived via the Border Gate land crossing with Zhuhai, in neighbouring Guangdong province. That post recorded 195,789 arrivals, and was the busiest entry checkpoint to Macau during the holiday break.

Earlier this week, Citigroup trimmed its estimate for Macau’s September casino gross gaming revenue to MOP17.75 billion (US$2.21 billion), as business volumes “seem to be significantly weaker week-on-week”.

The institution said it “suspects … some players [were] choosing to postpone their Macau trips till the Mid-Autumn Festival”.