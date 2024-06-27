Package tour visitors to Macau up 225pct in year to May

Inbound package tour visitors to Macau reached 928,000 in the first five months of 2024, a 225.3-percent increase from the prior-year period, showed data published on Wednesday by the city’s Statistics and Census Service.

Tour visitors from mainland China, Macau’s main tourism feeder market, rose by 198.5 percent year-on-year to 828,000 in the five months to May 31.

International tour visitors leapt by 1,404.3 percent to 88,000, with those coming from South Korea (37,000) and India (10,000) soaring by 2,741.6 percent and 3,517.7 percent, respectively.

In May alone, package tour visitors totalled 242,000, up 187.3 percent from a year earlier. Those from mainland China accounted for 90.5 percent of all package tour arrivals in May, at 219,000.

The package tour international segment grew by 522.2 percent year-on-year to 18,000 visitors, with South Korea (7,000) and India (4,000) taking the top two spots.

Overall, Macau visitor arrivals in May rose 21.6 percent year-on-year to just over 2.69 million, according to official data.

The tally was 79.3 percent of the figure in the same month of 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. Judged sequentially, the May number was up 3.5 percent on April’s just above 2.60 million

A separate set of data published on Wednesday showed that the average occupancy rate of Macau guest rooms went up by 4.9 percentage points year-on-year, to 83.6 percent.

The rates for 5-star hotels (85.3 percent) and 4-star establishments (79.7 percent) rose by 6.4 percentage points and 2.6 percentage points, respectively, said the statistics bureau.

In the first five months of 2024, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms in the city went up by 7.7 percentage points year-on-year, to 84.3 percent.