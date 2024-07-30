 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Pagcor 1H expenses up 27pct y-o-y as market GGR grows

Jul 30, 2024 Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck  

Pagcor 1H expenses up 27pct y-o-y as market GGR grows

State-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) reported total expenses of nearly PHP15.64 billion (US$266.7 million) for the first six months of 2024. The result was up 26.8 percent from the prior-year period, according to a financial statement posted on its website on Monday.

Costs related with personnel services stood at PHP9.28 billion in the six months to June 30, 28.1-percent higher from a year earlier. Maintenance and other operating expenses rose by 52.5 percent year-on-year, to PHP5.39 billion.

Expenses grew as the gaming regulator-cum-operator reported higher revenues for the period.

Pagcor’s first-half gross revenues totalled PHP51.76 billion, up 42.9 percent from a year ago. The regulator reported net income of just under PHP6.57 billion for the first six months of 2024, up 121.5 percent from a year earlier.

Gaming operations contributed the bulk of the agency’s revenues at PHP45.39 billion. Of that amount, 45.5 percent – or PHP20.66 billion – was generated by the electronically-delivered gaming sector, such as “e-Bingo, e-Games and bingo grantees,” according to Pagcor.

The country’s licensed commercial-sector casinos brought in PHP16.06 billion, or about 35.4 percent of Pagcor’s first-half revenues.

Pagcor said earlier this month that the Philippine gaming sector – including non-casino operations – produced gross gaming revenue (GGR) of just above PHP194.74 billion in the six months to June 30, up 19.21 percent from a year ago.

On July 22, the Philippine leader, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, said that Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) – now known as Internet Gaming Licensees (IGLs) – would need to end their business in that country by year-end.

In recent comments to GGRAsia, Pagcor said the decision to ban offshore gaming operators would “have a minimal impact on the Philippine gaming industry since the segment accounts for less than 5 percent of [aggregate] GGR.”

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Users via SOFTSWISS Referral System up 219pct q-o-q in 2Q

Users via SOFTSWISS Referral System up 219pct q-o-q in 2Q

Jul 30, 2024  

SOFTSWISS, a supplier of software to online casinos, says its Referral System generated a 219 percent increase quarter-on-quarter in the number of referred users for its Casino Platform in the three...
Read More
Pagcor 1H expenses up 27pct y-o-y as market GGR grows

Pagcor 1H expenses up 27pct y-o-y as market GGR grows

Jul 30, 2024  

Apollo deal sees IGT, Everi stay on Fitch positive watch

Apollo deal sees IGT, Everi stay on Fitch positive watch

Jul 30, 2024  

Pick of the Day


US$15.1 billion

Base case estimate by brokerage CLSA for annual gross gaming revenue of a Thai casino industry