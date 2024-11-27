Pagcor casinos new slots to go into operation in mid-Dec

Alejandro Tengco, chairman and chief executive of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), says nearly 2,000 new and modern slot machines are set to “be in operations in the middle of December” at the agency’s own-brand Casino Filipino venues.

“The first batch has been delivered and … will be going live in the middle of December this year,” stated Mr Tengco. His comments were made on Tuesday, on the sidelines of a press briefing organised by Macau-based casino equipment supplier LT Game Ltd.

Pagcor operates a network of land-based casinos (example pictured) in the Philippines under the Casino Filipino brand. The chain includes more than 40 branches and so-called ‘satellite-casinos’, operating in leased venues from third parties.

The regulator has previously announced an upgrade to its Casino Filipino chain, including the acquisition of 3,000 new slot machines. The modernisation effort was said to be done before a process for disposal of the Casino Filipino network is launched, as Pagcor plans to end its operating functions to focus on regulatory work.

A first batch of slot machines, consisting of 1,968 units acquired from casino equipment supplier and distributor RGB International Bhd, were delivered in September.

The total value of the contract amounted to just above US$81.3 million. The order included electronic gaming machines of third-party brands, namely: 888 units of Light & Wonder; 888 units of Aristocrat; 150 units of Konami; and 42 units of KL Saberi.

On Tuesday, Mr Tengco also said Pagcor was targeting the second batch of slot machines for the “early part of 2025”.

In September, the head of Pagcor said the privatisation of the agency’s gaming venues was expected to start in 2026, not mid-2025. In comments at the time, Mr Tengco said Pagcor’s charter would have to be amended first.

“We still have to amend the charter of Pagcor. So next year will be allocated for the amendments,” he added, as quoted by local media.

Mr Tengco told reporters at the time that the disposal of Pagcor casinos was likely to generate about PHP50 billion (US$847.8 million currently).