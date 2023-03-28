Pagcor chairman keynote speech at SiGMA Asia

Alejandro Tengco (pictured), chairman and chief executive of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), is to give the keynote speech for the opening of the SiGMA Asia conference for the online gaming sector. The event is to be held in that country’s capital Manila, from July 19 to 22.

The event organiser, SiGMA Group, said in a Monday announcement that Mr Tengco’s participation indicated “a clear stamp of approval” from the country’s gaming regulator, for the gathering.

Neil Shih, SiGMA managing director for the Asian region, was quoted in the release as stating: “With his extensive experience and knowledge in the industry, we are confident that chairman Tengco’s insights will contribute significantly to the success of the conference.”

The Philippines is one of the few Asia-Pacific jurisdictions to embrace and licence online gaming, including via its land-based casinos.

The SiGMA Asia conference will be held at the Conrad Manila hotel in Pasay. According to the event website, topics for discussion include: ‘Regulation and compliance in Asia’; ‘What’s new in casino trends’; ‘Search engine optimisation and digital marketing”; and ‘Web3, metaverse and iGaming’.

There is also a trade exhibition linked to the gathering, to be held at the nearby SMX Convention Center Manila.