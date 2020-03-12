Pagcor set US$5.7bln GGR target in 2020 despite pandemic

The Philippine gaming regulator has been instructed to set a target of PHP290 billion (US$5.69 billion) for gross gaming revenues (GGR) for the nation in 2020, according to comments on Wednesday from the body’s boss, Andrea Domingo. The target – higher than the aggregate amount recorded in 2019 – included revenues from state-owned casinos, private-sector ones as well as from operators of online gaming.

The Philippine Inquirer newspaper cited the head of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) making the comments to local media that day.

Initial data released in February by Pagcor had indicated that combined 2019 GGR from casinos and “electronic gaming sites” – including traditional bingo – had amounted to PHP248.47 billion.

According to Wednesday’s media report, Ms Domingo said the 2020 target had been set by the country’s Governance Commission for Government-owned or -Controlled Corporations earlier this year. The target included revenues from Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), in addition to the large-scale private-sector resorts in Manila’s Entertainment City and beyond, according to the report.

It was yet to be seen, said the Pagcor boss, what effect the Covid-19 pandemic – declared as such by the World Health Organization on Wednesday – might have on the Philippine gaming industry.

In recent years the country’s bricks and mortar casinos have attracted many players from mainland China, according to investment analysts. China has been the country hardest hit so far by the coronavirus associated with Covid-19.

The news outlet cited Ms Domingo as saying that so far this year, as many as 40 junket groups from overseas – primarily from China – had cancelled trips to the Philippines on behalf of their high-value casino players.

Nonetheless Ms Domingo was cited as being bullish on the prospects for this year.

“We haven’t factored in the effects of Covid-19 in this year’s target yet, so we’ll have to see,” Ms Domingo was quoted as saying. “But, so far, it [business] looks good,” she added.

The regulator’s head was reported saying Pagcor might itself draw PHP95 billion in revenues in 2020, which was described as an 18-percent improvement on the PHP80 billion achieved in 2019, according to preliminary data.