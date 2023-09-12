Pagcor warns against fake websites using its logo

The Philippine gaming regulator issued on Tuesday a statement warning against the “proliferation” of websites using its logo “without permission”, in order to “mislead the public that their activities are connected with licensed offshore gaming in the Philippines”.

The update quoted the chairman and chief executive of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), Alejandro Tengco, as saying that the public should “exercise caution” when accessing such online gaming websites “because they may pose risks” to personal and financial information.

In a separate advertisement, the regulator warned the public about “fake sites” using the “old Pagcor logo”. Pagcor unveiled a new corporate logo in July.

“So far, we have been able to shut down most of these illicit websites, but some of them are able to immediately create new ones so we really need the public’s cooperation and vigilance to help us weed out these scammers,” stated Mr Tengco in Tuesday’s update.

The Pagcor chief said other steps being taken include “continuing engagement with law enforcement agencies and electronic payment service providers to explore the possibility of blocking payments made to and from illegal gambling websites.”

He said such approach “has been proven effective in the U.S. and Singapore”.

“In coordination with the National Telecommunications Commission, we will also continue to follow up on illegal sites that have not been blocked or taken down,” added Mr Tengco.

In Tuesday’s statement, Pagcor called on the public to immediately report “any unauthorised use” of its logo, as well as any “misrepresentation of accreditation”.

It also urged the public to check the existing list of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) at Pagcor’s official website, before accessing online gaming websites and “to immediately report any illegal offshore gaming operations”.

Pagcor said last month that all licensees and service providers linked to POGOs in the country would have until September 17 to reapply for licences.

The sector has recently been under scrutiny amid allegations that some licensees had been associated with criminal activity.