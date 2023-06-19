Pagcor warns against scam job ads that claim POGO biz ties

The Philippine gaming regulator has issued a warning of “suspicious” job offers that mention links to “offshore gaming-related employment”.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) said in a Saturday press release that what it termed “unscrupulous groups” were making such offers to “local and foreign nationals using social media groups, dating apps, and messaging applications”.

Pagcor stated: “The job postings, usually looking for prospective customer service representatives with experience in cryptocurrency trading, entice unsuspecting victims with high-paying jobs and numerous attractive benefits only to find themselves being used in scam activities.”

The circular did not specify the nature of the alleged scams. But Pagcor warned members of the public “to be vigilant and cautious of these job advertisements”.

The regulator added: “Online dating services and cryptocurrency investments are not part of the authorised acts of its offshore gaming licensees and service providers.”

The Philippines permits the operation – via that nation – of remote gambling aimed at overseas customers, via Philippines Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) licences.

The country’s authorities have however recently warned POGOs themselves against involvement in illegal activity.

Pagcor also permits onshore remote gambling in that nation, via Philippines Inland Gaming Operator (PIGO) licences.