Pagcor warns public on growth in illegal online betting

The Philippine gaming regulator has issued a warning advising the public “that participating in unauthorised gaming activities is punishable by law”. The notice from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) said the body had been “continuously receiving reports about the proliferation of illegal online betting operations and other related activities”.

Pagcor stated in its Wednesday notice: “Besides being an offence, such also exposes one to the dangers of being victimised by unscrupulous groups.”

The body further noted it “advocates for responsible gaming only through legitimate online gaming operations”.

Nonetheless, a prominent Philippine lawmaker has recently called even for a certain Pagcor-licensed sector of online gaming provider – Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) intended to serve overseas clients – to be shut down within this year.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian alleged elements of the POGO sector had exerted “growing criminal influence” on some the nation’s law enforcement agencies.

The online segment grew rapidly under the leadership of former Pagcor chairman Andrea Domingo.

In late March, Pagcor reiterated its “firm commitment to uphold the integrity of the gaming industry in the Philippines, including offshore gaming”.

That same month, Pagcor stated it had terminated the contract of a third-party auditor that had been responsible for auditing POGOs. It said the service provider was found to be “in default of its obligations” and to “have committed unlawful acts”.