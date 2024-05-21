Palasino may take content from Stanley Ku-led GameSparcs

European gaming and leisure entity Palasino Holdings Ltd, recently listed on the Hong Kong bourse, said on Monday that a wholly-owned subsidiary has a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Taiwan-listed gaming technology firm GameSparcs Co Ltd with a view to licensing the latter’s online game content.

Palasino Technology (HK) Ltd, would be given access to a “diverse portfolio” of online game content from GameSparcs, a firm led by Taiwan-based gaming technology entrepreneur Stanley Ku Kang-wei.

GameSparcs distributes mobile games, develops its own online gaming platforms, and supplies LAN (local area network) -based gaming systems suitable for Internet cafes.

Another of Mr Ku’s companies, Xiang Shang Games Co Ltd, trading as XSGames, has been described as a cornerstone investor in Palasino Holdings.

Palasino Holdings’ chief executive Pavel Maršík was cited as saying in the Monday announcement: “This MOU marks a significant milestone for Palasino as we enter the business-to-business online gaming market in Asia.”

“By offering GameSparcs’ exceptional game content in our business, we aim to further solidify our position in the industry.”

Palasino Holdings runs three land-based casinos in the Czech Republic, one of them within an integrated resort.

An entity called XSGroup – comprising Mr Ku’s companies GameSparcs, Xiang Shang Games Co Ltd and Velvix Corp – eyes global expansion for the rollout of its iGaming products and slot machines, the entrepreneur told GGRAsia in a recent interview.