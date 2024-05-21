Palasino may take content from Stanley Ku-led GameSparcs

May 21, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Top of the deck, World
European gaming and leisure entity Palasino Holdings Ltd, recently listed on the Hong Kong bourse, said on Monday that a wholly-owned subsidiary has a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Taiwan-listed gaming technology firm GameSparcs Co Ltd with a view to licensing the latter’s online game content.
Palasino Technology (HK) Ltd, would be given access to a “diverse portfolio” of online game content from GameSparcs, a firm led by Taiwan-based gaming technology entrepreneur Stanley Ku Kang-wei.
GameSparcs distributes mobile games, develops its own online gaming platforms, and supplies LAN (local area network) -based gaming systems suitable for Internet cafes.
Another of Mr Ku’s companies, Xiang Shang Games Co Ltd, trading as XSGames, has been described as a cornerstone investor in Palasino Holdings.
Palasino Holdings’ chief executive Pavel Maršík was cited as saying in the Monday announcement: “This MOU marks a significant milestone for Palasino as we enter the business-to-business online gaming market in Asia.”
“By offering GameSparcs’ exceptional game content in our business, we aim to further solidify our position in the industry.”
Palasino Holdings runs three land-based casinos in the Czech Republic, one of them within an integrated resort.
An entity called XSGroup – comprising Mr Ku’s companies GameSparcs, Xiang Shang Games Co Ltd and Velvix Corp – eyes global expansion for the rollout of its iGaming products and slot machines, the entrepreneur told GGRAsia in a recent interview.
