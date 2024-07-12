Paltronics embraces casino tech change as marks 25 years

The Paltronics group, a specialist in systems for management of the casino gaming industry, has been celebrating its 25th anniversary in business.

Terri Cooper, managing director of Paltronics Australasia Pty Ltd, the parent business, told GGRAsia of the significance of the milestone, and gave some anticipated highlights for the second half of 2024.

“Paltronics at its core is an innovation and technology company, and our 25-year history in the industry has shown this on many levels.”

The company’s offer to gaming operators has developed in line with the constant changes in the sector, she noted.

Ms Cooper observed: “The second half of 2024 is no different and staying true to our company’s purpose, we are excited to be entering the table systems market with an advanced RFID [radio frequency identification] technology to manage the data, provide real-time information and have the latest information available to our customers as they require it.”

The topic of so-called ‘smart tables’ for live-dealer games, and how to manage and use the data they are capable of providing, was a major topic at the latest edition of casino industry trade show and conference Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, held in Macau.

The Paltronics Australasia managing director also mentioned its offer regarding the MultiBet System of its partner Gaming Entertainment Systems.

“MultiBet is the future of betting. Players can choose between multiple screens for roulette and baccarat, where any bet can be placed and the player can cash out anytime.”

She added: “This is a revolutionary platform, and showcases innovation in technology to the industry.”

The patented MultiBet System allows players to make sports-style and keno-style bets on live or virtual table games via a betting terminal issuing betting tickets.

As examples, bets can be placed on favourite numbers, high-low results, and streaks over single or multiple consecutive games.

Players receive a betting ticket which they can either subsequently activate, or activate while at the gaming table.