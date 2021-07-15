Paradise City ready to reopen some non-gaming from Jul 16

The promoter of the Paradise City gaming resort (pictured) – a complex with a foreigner-only casino – at Incheon, South Korea, has confirmed to GGRAsia on Thursday that the complex is set to reopen on Friday (July 16) a number of non-gaming facilities.

Cimer, a spa facility, and Wonderbox, an indoor family theme park at Paradise City, are set to “reopen tomorrow [Friday] as scheduled,” a company spokesperson told GGRAsia. The facilities had been shuttered for about a year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Paradise Co Ltd, an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, is one of the partners in the Paradise City resort venture, alongside a unit of Japan’s Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.

A test reopening for the non-gaming facilities at the property, originally scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled due to so-called Level 4 social distancing rules being introduced for Incheon and the nearby national capital, Seoul, amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases there.

The alert also means casinos must shut at 10pm.

In Thursday’s reply to GGRAsia, the Paradise Co representative stated that operations at both attractions would have to comply with some restrictions, “according to the government’s quarantine rules.”

Cimer is set to open with a restricted capacity of 8 square metres (86.1 sq. feet) spacing per visitor, while Wonderbox will operate at 50 percent of its capacity. Operating hours at both attractions would be restricted to 10pm each day, added the spokesperson.