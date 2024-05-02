Paradise Co April casino revenue up 59pct m-o-m

May 02, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
Paradise Co Ltd, an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only gaming venues, reported casino revenue of nearly KRW84.14 billion (US$61.1 million). April’s tally was up 59.0 percent sequentially, and rose by 56.0 percent from a year earlier, according to a Thursday filing to the Korea Exchange.
Table game revenue in April was just under KRW79.33 billion, up 62.2 percent month-on-month and 58.3 percent from a year ago. Machine game revenue last month was KRW4.81 billion, up 19.7 percent sequentially, and 25.9-percent higher than in April 2023.
No commentary is provided in the company’s monthly updates, on factors affecting revenue variations.
The latest reported numbers took Paradise Co’s aggregate casino revenue for the first four months of this year to just above KRW290.92 billion, an increase of 54.5 percent year-on-year.
Paradise Co’s latest casino figures are based on the results of four venues it operates in its casino business division. They are: Walkerhill (pictured) in Seoul; Jeju Grand on Jeju Island; Busan Casino in the southern port city of Busan; and Paradise City, in Incheon, near the main international airport serving the country’s capital Seoul.
April’s table drop – the amount of cash exchanged by customers for chips at gaming tables – declined by 4.9 percent sequentially, to KRW566.18 billion. Such drop increased by 9.6 percent year-on-year.
May 02, 2024
May 02, 2024
May 02, 2024
May 02, 2024
May 02, 2024A new ‘Small 6/Big 6’ baccarat side bet with attractive payout to winning customers but that is likely to boost house edge overall, was in use in the Macau market on Thursday, during a GGRAsia...
May 02, 2024
(Click here for more)
US$2.30 billion
Aggregate casino gross gaming revenue in Macau in April