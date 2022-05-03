Paradise Co casino revenue dips 8pct m-o-m in April

May 03, 2022 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
April casino revenue at Paradise Co Ltd, an operator of foreigner-only gaming venues in South Korea, fell 7.6 percent sequentially, to KRW17.22 billion (US$13.5 million), from KRW18.64 billion in March.
The March result had been a month-on-month improvement from February.
For April, judged year-on-year, Paradise Co’s casino revenue rose 14.6 percent.
April table revenue was down 9.6 percent month-on-month, at KRW14.90 billion, but was up 12.5 percent year-on-year, the group said in a Monday filing to the Korea Exchange.
Gaming machine revenue for April was up 9.3 percent sequentially and up 30.2 percent year-on-year, at KRW2.32 billion.
The result took total casino revenue for the four months to April 30 to KRW70.98 billion, which was down 14.6 percent year-on-year.
April’s table drop – the amount of cash exchanged for chips by customers at the table – was down 5.2 percent month-on-month, at KRW123.62 billion. Judged year-on-year, April’s table drop was down 25.4 percent.
Aggregate table drop for the first four months of 2022 was down 11.1 percent year-on-year, at KRW482.74 billion.
The April figures above are based on the group’s casino business division, encompassing Walkerhill in Seoul, the country’s capital; Jeju Grand, on Jeju island; Paradise City at Incheon, near the country’s main airport; and its Busan casino (pictured), in the southern port city of Busan.
Mar 07, 2022
Feb 11, 2022
May 03, 2022
May 03, 2022
May 03, 2022April casino revenue at Paradise Co Ltd, an operator of foreigner-only gaming venues in South Korea, fell 7.6 percent sequentially, to KRW17.22 billion (US$13.5 million), from KRW18.64 billion in...
(Click here for more)
US$5.8 million
First-quarter adjusted EBITDA reported by Macau casino operator MGM China