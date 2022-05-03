Paradise Co casino revenue dips 8pct m-o-m in April

April casino revenue at Paradise Co Ltd, an operator of foreigner-only gaming venues in South Korea, fell 7.6 percent sequentially, to KRW17.22 billion (US$13.5 million), from KRW18.64 billion in March.

The March result had been a month-on-month improvement from February.

For April, judged year-on-year, Paradise Co’s casino revenue rose 14.6 percent.

April table revenue was down 9.6 percent month-on-month, at KRW14.90 billion, but was up 12.5 percent year-on-year, the group said in a Monday filing to the Korea Exchange.

Gaming machine revenue for April was up 9.3 percent sequentially and up 30.2 percent year-on-year, at KRW2.32 billion.

The result took total casino revenue for the four months to April 30 to KRW70.98 billion, which was down 14.6 percent year-on-year.

April’s table drop – the amount of cash exchanged for chips by customers at the table – was down 5.2 percent month-on-month, at KRW123.62 billion. Judged year-on-year, April’s table drop was down 25.4 percent.

Aggregate table drop for the first four months of 2022 was down 11.1 percent year-on-year, at KRW482.74 billion.

The April figures above are based on the group’s casino business division, encompassing Walkerhill in Seoul, the country’s capital; Jeju Grand, on Jeju island; Paradise City at Incheon, near the country’s main airport; and its Busan casino (pictured), in the southern port city of Busan.