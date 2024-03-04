Paradise Co Feb casino revenue up 11pct m-o-m at US$61mln

Paradise Co Ltd, an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only gaming venues, reported a 10.5-percent sequential increase in its February casino revenue, according to a Monday filing to the Korea Exchange.

Paradise Co’s February casino revenue reached KRW81.28 billion (US$61.07 million). The tally also represented an 83.1–percent increase from the KRW44.38 billion achieved in February 2023.

This February’s table game revenue was approximately KRW76.76 billion, up 82.6 percent year-on-year and 11.8 percent sequentially. Machine game revenue last month was about KRW4.52 billion, up 92.0 percent from a year ago, but down 7.2 percent on January.

No commentary is provided in the company’s monthly updates, on factors affecting revenue variations.

February’s table drop – the amount of cash exchanged by customers for chips at gaming tables – declined by 0.6 percent sequentially, to KRW565.43 billion. Such drop was up 56.0 percent year-on-year.

The latest reported numbers took Paradise Co’s aggregate table drop for the first two months of this year at over KRW1.13 trillion, a 35.2 percent year-on-year increase.

Paradise Co’s latest casino figures are based on the results of four venues it operates in its casino business division. They are: Walkerhill in Seoul; Jeju Grand on Jeju Island; Busan Casino in the southern port city of Busan; and Paradise City, in Incheon, near the main international airport serving the country’s capital Seoul.