Paradise Co halts Walkerhill operations until Tuesday

Paradise Co Ltd, an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, is temporarily closing its Paradise Casino Walkerhill venue (pictured) in the country’s capital Seoul. The closure began on Saturday and runs at least until 3pm on Tuesday (August 24).

A Paradise Casino Walkerhill representative confirmed the temporary closure in response to a telephone enquiry by GGRAsia. The person did not disclose the reason for the shutdown, namely whether it was related to any confirmed case of Covid-19 infection.

GGRAsia also contacted Grand Walkerhill Seoul Hotel, where Paradise Casino Walkerhill is located, and the local health authorities in Gwangjin district, where Paradise Casino Walkerhill sits. There was no official confirmation from either entity that the temporary closure of the casino venue was pandemic-related.

Paradise Co shut Paradise Casino Walkerhill from August 14 to August 17 due to confirmed Covid-19 cases on the premises.

The firm achieved second-quarter net income of nearly KRW18.91 billion (US$16.4 million), compared to a KRW18.20-billion net loss recorded in the preceding quarter, it said earlier this month. The results were positively affected by “one-off gains” related to the disposal of an office building linked to its Busan casino property.

The South Korean firm runs operations at Walkerhill in Seoul; Jeju Grand on Jeju Island; and Busan Casino in the southern port city of Busan. The firm also operates a foreigner-only gaming venue at Paradise City in Incheon, near South Korea’s main airport, under a venture with Japan’s Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.

As of 12am on Monday, South Korea had 1,418 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the country’s confirmed tally to 237,782, including 2,222 deaths, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Welfare.