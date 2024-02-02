Paradise Co Jan casino rev at US$56mln, up 55pct y-o-y

Paradise Co Ltd, an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only gaming venues, reported casino revenue of just above KRW74.53 billion (US$56.2 million) for January, up 54.9 percent year-on-year, according to a Friday filing to the Korea Exchange.

The January casino revenue also represented a 17.7-percent sequential increase on Paradise Co’s December tally of nearly KRW63.33 billion.

January’s table game revenue was approximately KRW69.66 billion, up 56.2 percent year-on-year and 18.3 percent sequentially. Machine game revenue last month was nearly KRW4.88 billion, up 38.2 percent from a year ago and 9.5 percent from December.

No commentary is given in the company’s monthly updates, on factors affecting the evolution of its revenue.

January’s table drop – the amount of cash exchanged by customers for chips at gaming tables – declined by 2.2 percent sequentially, to KRW568.94 billion. Such drop was up 19.4 percent year-on-year.

Paradise Co’s latest casino figures are based on the results of four venues it operates in its casino business division. They are: Walkerhill in Seoul; Jeju Grand on Jeju Island; Busan Casino in the southern port city of Busan; and Paradise City, in Incheon, near the main international airport serving the country’s capital Seoul.