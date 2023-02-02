Paradise Co January casino revenue jumps y-o-y

Paradise Co Ltd, an operator of foreigner-only casinos in South Korea, reported casino revenue of nearly KRW48.65 billion (US$39.8 million) for January 2023, according to a Thursday filing to the Korea Exchange.

The January casino revenue figure represented a sequential increase of 3.9 percent, and an increase of 168.2 percent from the same month a year ago.

Of January’s tally, table game revenue accounted for nearly KRW45.13 billion, up by 2.9 percent month-on-month and 179.0 percent year-on-year.

Machine-game revenue in January was nearly KRW3.53 billion, up by 18.2 percent month-on-month, and 79.5 percent year-on-year.

In January, the firm’s casino table ‘drop’ – the amount paid by customers to purchase chips – was KRW476.34 billion, up 1.8 percent sequentially and up 286.1 percent from the prior-year period.

The figures are based on Paradise Co’s casino business division, consisting of Walkerhill in Seoul; its Jeju property; its Busan casino; and its invesment at Paradise City, Incheon.