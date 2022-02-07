Paradise Co January casino sales slip 39pct m-o-m

Paradise Co Ltd, an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, reported casino sales for January that fell 39.0 percent month-on-month, and declined 33.5 percent judged year-on-year.

This January’s aggregate casino sales were nearly KRW18.19 billion (US$15.2 million), versus nearly KRW29.80 billion in December, and compared to KRW27.36 billion in January 2021. That is according to a Monday filing to the Korea Exchange.

Table-game sales for the first month this year were down 41.8 sequentially from December, and 36.5 percent year-on-year, at KRW16.22 billion.

Machine-game sales were up 2.1 percent month-on-month, and rose 9.3 percent judged year-on-year, at nearly KRW1.97 billion.

January 2022’s table drop – the amount paid by the customer to purchase chips at the table – was 22.8 percent down on December, and 2.8 percent down on January 2021, at KRW123.36 billion.

The figures are based on the group’s casino business division, covering Walkerhill in Seoul (pictured), Jeju Grand on Jeju island, Paradise City at Incheon – run via a venture with Japan’s Sega Sammy Holdings Inc – and at Busan.

Last month, Paradise Co reported that its 2021 casino revenue fell 25.7 percent year-on-year.