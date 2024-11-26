Paradise Co launches customer lounge at Gimpo airport

Paradise Co Ltd, an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, has opened a new customer lounge at Gimpo International Airport, in the country’s capital, Seoul. The “Paradise Lounge” (pictured), on the first floor of the airport, will cater to the group’s “VIP customer base,” according to the company.

Paradise Co directly operates three casino venues: Paradise Walkerhill in Seoul; Paradise Jeju on Jeju island; and a property in the port city of Busan.

The company also has a venture with Japan’s Sega Sammy Holdings Inc for the Paradise City casino resort at Incheon, near South Korea’s main airport.

According to local media reports, the new airport lounge will serve as a hub to “strengthen VIP marketing and attract new customers” to the group’s properties. The lounge will provide services not only to casino patrons but also to individual travellers staying in the group’s hotels.

Paradise Co’s chief executive, Choi Jong Hwan, was cited in the report as saying: “We expect this lounge to show the essence of VIP marketing and high-end services, which are the greatest strengths of Paradise Casino.”

In September, the casino firm opened a VIP-exclusive venue at Paradise Walkerhill Casino in Seoul, seeking to “gain significant competitive advantage as a leading casino operator”.

The VIP area – covering 1,064 square metres (11,453 sq. feet) – includes seven private rooms with 19 new gaming tables, a lounge, and a bar, according to the company.

The casino firm had said it expected sales in the new VIP venue to reach KRW22.0 billion (US$15.7 million currently) in 2025, and KRW32.0 billion in 2026.

The group’s CEO said at the time: “This expansion will bring us a critical opportunity to secure both physical infrastructure and high roller customers, enabling us to gain significant competitive advantage as a leading casino operator.”

Mr Choi also said the group would continue to “enhance VIP-exclusive facilities and service competitiveness” in all its properties.

Paradise Co reported third-quarter net income of KRW19.66 billion, on overall sales that dipped 6.1 percent year-on-year, to nearly KRW268.25 billion.