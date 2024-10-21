Paradise Co warns of phishing scams via mobile apps

Paradise Co Ltd, a foreigner-only casino operator in South Korea, has issued a warning regarding what it says are phishing scams “impersonating Paradise Casino mobile applications”.

“Paradise has recently received reports regarding fraudulent advertisements that impersonate Paradise City and Paradise Casino,” stated the company in a notice on its website.

“These advertisements are prompting users to download counterfeit applications,” it added.

Paradise Co directly operates three casino venues: Walkerhill in Seoul; Paradise Jeju on Jeju island; and a property in the port city of Busan.

The company also has a venture with Japan’s Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, for the Paradise City casino resort at Incheon, near South Korea’s main airport.

In its recent notice, the casino firm said it does “not operate any other mobile applications” aside from the “Paradise City” and “Paradise Casino” applications.

“Paradise and Paradise City are not affiliated in any way with any mobile applications that impersonate our brand and solicit payments for games or other features,” said the company.

It added: “We urge you to exercise caution regarding accounts and mobile applications that claim to be associated with Paradise Casino in order to avoid becoming a victim of these scams.”

Paradise Co reported net income attributable to shareholders of nearly KRW14.55 billion (US$10.6 million currently) for the second quarter of 2024. Such income was down 50.5 percent from the prior-year period, and declined by 43.9 percent from the preceding quarter.

The company said the second-quarter performance was negatively impacted by “increasing marketing costs”.