Paradise Co’s Oct casino sales at US$44mln, flat y-o-y

Casino revenue at Paradise Co Ltd, which runs foreigner-only casinos in South Korea, stood at KRW60.29 billion (US$43.9 million) in October, flat from a year earlier. Judged sequentially, such revenue was down 1.3 percent, the firm said in a Monday filing to the Korea Exchange

Revenue from table games in October was nearly KRW55.84 billion, down 1.2 percent year-on-year, and a 1.6-percent decline from the preceding month.

Machine-game sales increased 16.9 percent from a year ago, to just above KRW4.45 billion. Such revenue rose by 3.4 percent month-on-month.

Casino drop in October – money exchanged for chips at the gaming table – was nearly KRW542.37 billion, up 0.7 percent from a year ago, but down 3.8 percent sequentially.

Paradise Co directly operates three casino venues: Walkerhill in Seoul; Paradise Jeju on Jeju island; and a property in the port city of Busan.

The company also has a venture with Japan’s Sega Sammy Holdings Inc for the Paradise City casino resort (pictured) at Incheon, near South Korea’s main airport.

For the first 10 months of 2024, casino revenue at Paradise Co was just above KRW674.28 billion, a 7.9-percent increase from the prior-year period.

Revenue from table games was up 7.5 percent year-on-year, to KRW630.42 billion, and machine-game sales rose by 13.9 percent from a year ago, to KRW43.86 billion.