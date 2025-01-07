Paradise Ent, Tangiamo in partnership to expand global reach

Macau-based gaming equipment supplier Paradise Entertainment Ltd and Tangiamo Touch Technology AB, a Sweden-based provider of electronic table games (ETGs) and visual identification software, have signed “mutual distribution agreements” to expand their respective reach, according to a Tuesday press release.

The agreement was signed by Paradise Entertainment’s subsidiary, Tech (Macau) Ltd. The parent company also supplies casino equipment under the LT Game brand.

Under the deal, Tangiamo will distribute Paradise Entertaiment’s electronic gaming product portfolio in Europe, while Hong Kong-listed Paradise Entertainment will supply Tangiamo’s products across gaming markets in Asia.

“The distribution agreements, effective immediately, cover each company’s electronic gaming machines, software systems, and platforms for land-based casinos,” according to Tuesday’s update.

Under a two-year agreement, Tangiamo will supply electronic gaming products under the trade name of “LT Game” to the European market, including the group’s latest “Mori Dice” and “Dragon Tiger Baccarat” products.

Paradise Entertainment is to introduce Tangiamo’s “MultiPLAY” products and “intelligent Automatic Dice Recognition” (iADR) systems “into key Asian gaming markets, including Macau and the Philippines,” added the announcement.

It quoted Chris Steele, chief executive of Tangiamo, as saying: “We are incredibly excited to partner with LT Game, a recognised leader in the Asian gaming industry. By adding LT Game’s proven product lines to our portfolio, we can now offer our customers a complete range of electronic gaming solutions, increasing our revenue potential per installation.”

Mr Steele said the combination of LT Game’s game library and “strong market presence” with his firm’s own “technological innovations” would create “significant value for both companies”.

The agreements also contemplate the integration of Tangiamo’s iADR technology into Paradise Entertainment’s ETGs and the latter’s “Speedwave” cabinet.

Eddie Au, chief operating officer of LT Game, said in prepared remarks: “Tangiamo’s innovative gaming solutions combined with LT Game’s products are an excellent fit for our Asian markets. We know what works in Macau and other leading markets in Asia through our extensive experience with Live Multi Game systems, and we see strong potential for Tangiamo’s products here.”

Mr Au said the partnership with Tangiamo would also give the Macau-based group “valuable access to European markets through an established local player”.

“It’s a win-win solution that strengthens both companies’ positions in the global gaming industry,” added the COO.

In November, LT Game demonstrated the latest software for its Live Multi Game (LMG) product platform. The software, branded “Black Coral”, is said to feature artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and is compatible either with the company’s new slant-top SpeedWave LMG cabinet, or earlier product.