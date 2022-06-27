Parisian quarantine hotel as Macau Covid cases near 360

Hotel rooms at the Parisian Macao casino resort (pictured in a file photo) have been allocated for Macau-government use as quarantine accommodation amid the city’s response to a Covid-19 outbreak.

The aggregate number of confirmed cases linked to the latest outbreak had risen to 357 as of the end of Sunday.

The use of the Parisian Macao’s 2.300 hotel rooms was outlined in a Saturday announcement by the Macau government, and took effect from that day. The property is operated by Sands China Ltd, a unit of United States-based casino group Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Another hotel at a property run by Sands China – Sheraton Grand Macao and the Londoner Macao casino resort – was already being used by the Macao authorities for quarantine purposes.

The Macau government announced on Sunday – in view of the latest Covid-19 situation in the city – the suspension, from 27 June to 1 July inclusive, of non-essential services at public departments. Such services have been suspended since June 20.

Casinos remain in operation.