 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Parisian quarantine hotel as Macau Covid cases near 360

Jun 27, 2022 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

Parisian quarantine hotel as Macau Covid cases near 360

Hotel rooms at the Parisian Macao casino resort (pictured in a file photo) have been allocated for Macau-government use as quarantine accommodation amid the city’s response to a Covid-19 outbreak.

The aggregate number of confirmed cases linked to the latest outbreak had risen to 357 as of the end of Sunday.

The use of the Parisian Macao’s 2.300 hotel rooms was outlined in a Saturday announcement by the Macau government, and took effect from that day. The property is operated by Sands China Ltd, a unit of United States-based casino group Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Another hotel at a property run by Sands China – Sheraton Grand Macao and the Londoner Macao casino resort – was already being used by the Macao authorities for quarantine purposes.

The Macau government announced on Sunday – in view of the latest Covid-19 situation in the city – the suspension, from 27 June to 1 July inclusive, of non-essential services at public departments. Such services have been suspended since June 20.

Casinos remain in operation.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Moody’s revises SJM Holdings’ outlook to negative

Moody’s revises SJM Holdings’ outlook to negative

Jun 27, 2022  

Moody’s Investors Service has confirmed Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd’s ‘Ba3’ corporate family rating and the ‘B1’ rating on the backed senior unsecured bonds issued by...
Read More
Pagcor says 35pct of revenue owed from POGOs ‘resolved’

Pagcor says 35pct of revenue owed from POGOs ‘resolved’

Jun 27, 2022  

MGM China gets deal for use of MGM brands renewed

MGM China gets deal for use of MGM brands renewed

Jun 27, 2022  

Pick of the Day


357

The aggregate number – as of end of Sunday – of confirmed infections in Macau linked to the most serious Covid-19 outbreak impacting the city since the start of the pandemic in 2020