Pax volume 66pct of 2019 Golden Week says Macau airport

Macau’s airport handled a total of 116,343 inbound and outbound passengers and 975 aircraft movements from September 30 to October 6 inclusive, a seven-day period equivalent to 2019′s autumn Golden Week holiday season.

The figures represented a recovery of 66 percent and 63 percent respectively, on the 2019 festive period.

The air hub’s operator Macau International Airport Co Ltd, known as CAM, opted for the like-for-like comparison in its Wednesday update, even though autumn Golden Week this year actually consisted of eight days, due to the lunar-calenadar based Mid-Autumn Festival falling on September 29 this time.

Of the 116,343 passengers handled from September 30 to October 6 inclusive, those using mainland China routes accounted for 51 percent, while 36 percent were travelling via Southeast Asia routes. The remaining 13 percent were using Taiwan services, said the airport operator.

The airport handled a daily average of 16,620 passengers during the like-for-like comparison period, a tally 8.3 percent lower than CAM’s pre-holiday estimate of 18,000 passengers a day.

In comments accompanying the Wednesday statistical update, CAM said that it would seek to offer more flight routes in the fourth quarter. “The airport is …assisting the resumption of flights to various destinations to mainland China and expanding to the Southeast Asian and other international markets,” it stated.

For the first nine months of this year, the airport handled a total of nearly 3.56-million inbound and outbound passengers, equal to 49 percent of the volume in same period of 2019, when the airport handled nearly 7.24 million passengers, show CAM’s statistics.