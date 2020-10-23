 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

PH Resorts starts op to raise US$16mln for Emerald Bay

Oct 23, 2020 Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck  

PH Resorts starts op to raise US$16mln for Emerald Bay

Philippine-listed PH Resorts Group Holdings  Inc, the gaming and hospitality subsidiary of entrepreneur Dennis Uy’s Udenna Corp, has been given permission by that country’s Securities and Exchange Commission to start raising up to PHP756 million (US$15.5 million), via a follow-on offering of as many as 450 million primary common shares at PHP1.68 per share.

The net proceeds will “partially fund” the completion of the first phase of Emerald Bay, PH Resorts’ under-construction casino beachfront resort (pictured in a file photo) in Mactan, Cebu.

Mr Uy was quoted in a Wednesday announcement as saying: “The feedback on early demand for this offer has been very encouraging and we believe that this shows investor confidence in a recovery in the country’s tourism and gaming sector.”

In common with most of the Asia-Pacific region, the Philippine inbound tourism market and the country’s existing casino sector have been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The offer period for the over allotment of shares started on Wednesday and runs until October 28.

The company has set the target date for listing the shares for November 5.

Emerald Bay will be constructed in two phases, with the targeted completion of the first phase by the second quarter of 2022.

Upon completion of the first phase, Emerald Bay will feature 122 gaming tables for mass-, premium mass- and junket-gambling; 600 electronic gaming machines; and 270 hotel room bays. However, the management team says it is “pushing” for a soft opening by the end of 2021, and expects to increase its gaming capacity and hotel rooms starting from 2022.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Pandemic upped casino op focus on ETGs: Interblock CEO

Pandemic upped casino op focus on ETGs: Interblock CEO

Oct 23, 2020  

The Covid-19 pandemic has heightened casino-operator interest in deploying electronic table games (ETGs) on gaming floors, says John Connelly (pictured), global chief executive of Interblock DD, a...
Read More
Legislators want talks with Macau govt on casino concessions

Legislators want talks with Macau govt on casino

Oct 23, 2020  

PH Resorts starts op to raise US$16mln for Emerald Bay

PH Resorts starts op to raise US$16mln for Emerald Bay

Oct 23, 2020  

CoD Manila partner Belle net income down 96pct to Sept 30

CoD Manila partner Belle net income down 96pct to Sept 30

Oct 23, 2020  

Pick of the Day

“All of the [casino] concessionaires in Macau respect the law in China, and we never promote gaming in China”

Wilfred Wong Ying Wai
President of Macau casino operator Sands China