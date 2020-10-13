Phil-Asian Gaming Expo delayed again, now July 2021

The Phil-Asian Gaming Expo, a casino industry trade exhibition for land-based and online businesses that was scheduled for January in the Philippines, has been postponed again, this time to July 2021.

The event, also known as “PAGE”, will now take place from July 29 to 31 inclusive, at the originally-scheduled venue, the SMX Convention Center, in the Philippine capital, Manila.

The earlier January date was already a rescheduling of what should have been PAGE 2020, that had had been earmarked for July 30 to August 1 inclusive, this year.

The latest date change was due to the fact the “Covid-19 pandemic has forced businesses around the world to reconsider their short-term plans and make the adjustments needed to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers,” said the organisers in a press release.

According to the release, PAGE 2019 – the first edition – attracted more than 46,000 attendees drawn from across world, “including almost 500 VIPs and targeted buyers”.

The event is the latest of a number of regional casino trade events to be rescheduled due to Covid-19.

In April, it had been announced that ICE Asia – the first edition of a planned new casino industry conference and exhibition in Asia under the “ICE” branding – had been postponed from this summer until 2021.

Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, a casino industry trade fair and conference held annually in the spring in Macau, has been postponed to May 25 to 27 next year.

Additionally, G2E Asia @ the Philippines will be delayed to November 10 and 11, 2021, according to its organisers.

The 2020 edition of Macau’s MGS Entertainment Show, which was due to feature a casino trade exhibition and conference, has been cancelled for “safety and health” reasons, said the organisers in an August announcement. The event had been scheduled for November 17 to 19.