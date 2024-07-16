Philippine billionaire aims to open casino in Manila in 2025

Philippine real estate businessman Manuel Villar Jr (pictured in a file photo), ranked second on Forbes magazine’s list of the “Philippines’ 50 Richest”, says he is aiming to open the first of two planned casino resorts in the Manila region as early as mid-2025, with an estimated investment of about US$1 billion.

“We can open mid to latter part of next year, but most likely the latter part. The structure is there already, we will just convert the mall,” Mr Villar said in an interview with local newspaper The Star.

“To me, the canvas is ready. How many tables, I don’t know yet,” he added.

The tycoon said the first of the two casino projects would open on the redeveloped 18,000-square-metre (193,750 sq. feet) Vista Mall Global South, situated in Las Piñas, in Metro Manila.

The mall is said to be close to the Brittany Hotel Global South, which is also owned by the Villar Group, according to the media outlet. Given the proximity of the hotel, the businessman said it would be “easier and faster” to open the group’s first casino in Las Piñas.

Villar Group was said to have obtained a gaming licence during the time of the previous administration led by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The second gaming project is planned for a 3,500-hectare (8,649-acre) venture called Villar City, across areas in Metro Manila and Cavite. The entrepreneur did not provide a timeline for the completion of the second casino resort.

Aside from a gaming resort, Villar City will feature other entertainment offerings, such as an amusement park, a large scale arena and cultural centres, according to the report.

In a June interview with GGRAsia, the head of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) said the agency might approve new licences in that nation for casino resorts.

Alejandro Tengco, chairman and chief executive of the country’s gaming regulator, said a number of new casino properties was slated to launch in the coming years, which would help boost the industry’s gross gaming revenues and cement the Philippines as one of Asia’s top gambling destinations.