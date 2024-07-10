Philippine cabinet not yet discussed POGO ban: govt official

Cabinet officials in the Philippines have not yet discussed calls – made repeatedly from multiple sources within the country’s political establishment – to ban the formerly-named Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

The country’s gaming regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) approved in July last year new regulations for POGOs, which are now referred to as “Internet Gaming Licensees” (IGLs).

On Tuesday, Arsenio Balisacan, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary, mentioned that the idea of banning online licences had not so far been raised for discussion among cabinet officials, according to the Manila Bulletin news outlet.

In September last year, Mr Balisacan was reported as saying he would recommend to the nation’s leader, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the banning of POGO operations, adding that what he reportedly characterised as legitimate investments should be encouraged instead.

Ralph Recto, Department of Finance (DOF) Secretary, recently mentioned he would recommend halting POGO operations because of recent issues.

Pagcor had previously said that some former POGO licensees had brought the sector into disrepute due to factors including tax avoidance, illegal employment, and failure to pay proper fees.

Bienvenido Laguesma, Department of Labor Secretary, was cited by the Manila Bulletin as saying the agency would stand ready to support workers in the sector, in the event of any changes to the regulatory landscape.