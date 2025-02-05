Philippines-based DigiPlus seeks local partner for Brazil after netting online gaming licence there

Philippines-listed DigiPlus Interactive Corp is seeking a “strategic partner with gaming expertise” for its expansion in Brazil, a market where the company was recently granted the rights to operate sports betting and online gaming.

The search for the local partner was confirmed in a Wednesday filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The statement said it was clarifying comments attributed to Eusebio Tanco, the DigiPlus chairman, reported on Tuesday by Philippine media outlet, InsiderPH.com. The story had said any local partnership in Brazil would in likelihood be via a joint venture setup, and that a Brazilian investment bank was assisting in the search.

The InsiderPH.com report cited the firm saying it expected to launch its operation in Brazil “in the fourth quarter of 2025”.

The story also directly quoted Mr Tanco mentioning DigiPlus would “likely form a joint venture vehicle” in relation to working with a local partner in Brazil.

DigiPlus is a Philippine holding company with investment in gaming and leisure businesses, including bingo services and a digital sportsbook platform.

In early January, the company said its wholly-owned subsidiary, DigiPlus Brazil Interactive Ltda, was among a number of applicants granted “definitive authority” by the Brazilian government to operate “sports betting and other online games” in that country.

The company had in late November approved an initial funding of PHP660 million (US$11.2 million) for its pursuit of Brazilian federal licence for iGaming there.