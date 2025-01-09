Philippines to invest US$132mln to upgrade airports

The Philippine government has allocated about PHP7.70 billion (US$131.5 million) for the upgrade of 15 airports across the country under this year’s budget. The information was disclosed on Wednesday by lawmaker Luis Campos Jr, vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee, reported the official Philippine News Agency.

Mr Campos said in a statement that the PHP7.70-billion funding for the country’s Aviation Infrastructure Programme would be used to construct, rehabilitate, and improve runways, taxiways, ramps, control towers, passenger terminals, and to acquire navigational equipment.

“We are counting on these upgrades to enhance the overall air travel experience for passengers, attract more tourists, support the growth of small businesses, and create new jobs,” Mr Campos was cited as saying.

“These allocations are fully itemised in the 2025 budget,” he added.

In September, an entity called New NAIA Infrastructure Corp, a consortium led by San Miguel Corp (SMC) took over operations at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, known as NAIA, the main air hub for the Philippine capital, Manila.

The SMC-led consortium also started working on a PHP170.6-billion revamp of the country’s main gateway for air travellers.

The Philippines received circa 5.44 million foreign tourists in full-year 2024, up 8.7 percent from a year earlier, according to official data.

The Philippines is one of the few jurisdictions in Asia to have an extensive casino industry with unrestricted access for locals, as well as foreigners.

Philippine tourism arrival volume should reach “full recovery” in 2025 relative to 2019’s pre-pandemic levels, suggested Maybank Securities Inc in a December note. This would be supported by a “strong influx” of travellers to that nation, from key tourism feeder markets.