 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Philippines tops 4.8mln international visitor arrivals YTD

Nov 04, 2024 Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck  

Philippines tops 4.8mln international visitor arrivals YTD

International visitor arrivals to the Philippines have reached more than 4.8 million so far this year, the country’s Department of Tourism said on Friday.

In a statement quoted by the Philippine News Agency, the bureau said that, as of November 1, the number of international visitors to the Philippines had reached 4,879,022.

The Philippines is one of the few jurisdictions in Asia to have an extensive casino industry with unrestricted access for locals, as well as foreigners.

The Philippines said at the end of last year, it was targeting to draw 7.7 million foreign visitors this year after exceeding its 2023 arrivals forecast. The country received an aggregate of 5.45 million international visitors in full-year 2023, with 91.8 percent being foreigners.

In late July, the Philippines Department of Tourism said the country might outperform this year’s target in terms of tourist receipts, as visitor arrivals so far this year have been exceeding expectations.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Maybe Macau GGR softness amid political milestones: GS

Maybe Macau GGR softness amid political milestones: GS

Nov 05, 2024  

Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) has seen seasonal softness post October Golden Week, and might continue to do so in the remainder of this year, suggested Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC in a...
Read More
Jeju’s Gongzi Casino sees operations halted since Sunday

Jeju’s Gongzi Casino sees operations halted since Sunday

Nov 05, 2024  

Grand Lisboa Palace ramp aids SJM rating: Moody’s

Grand Lisboa Palace ramp aids SJM rating: Moody’s

Nov 05, 2024  

Smart table rollout at Wynn casinos in Macau done by CNY

Smart table rollout at Wynn casinos in Macau done by CNY

Nov 05, 2024  

Wynn parent slims 3Q loss, Macau ops revenue up 6pct y-o-y

Wynn parent slims 3Q loss, Macau ops revenue up 6pct y-o-y

Nov 05, 2024  

Pick of the Day


4.88 million

Aggregate number of international visitor arrivals to the Philippines in the first 10 months of 2024