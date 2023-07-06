Philippines welcomes 2.4mln foreigners in 1H, S.Korea leads

The Philippines recorded 2.67 million international visitor arrivals from January to June 29, with 2.44 million entries classified as involving foreigners, according to information disclosed by the country’s Department of Tourism.

It stated South Korea remained the main foreign-tourist feeder market to the Philippines, with 665,757 arrivals during the period. According to comments by gaming industry representatives, South Korea is currently the top source market for Philippine casinos in terms of foreign players.

For the country as a whole, the United States was the second-largest source market for foreign visitors to the Philippines during the first half of 2023. It accounted for 510,000 arrivals as of June 29. That was followed by Australia (128,232), Japan (127,139), and Canada (123,439).

The Department of Tourism is aiming for at least 4.8 million international tourist arrivals to the Philippines in 2023.

The department recently launched the “Love the Philippines” tagline, part of a new marketing campaign to attract international visitors to the country in the aftermath of Covid-19.