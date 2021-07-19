Phu Quoc’s Corona casino resort halts ops from Jul 19

Corona Resort and Casino (pictured) – on Vietnam’s southern resort island of Phu Quoc – has announced that the whole gaming resort complex is to be temporarily closed starting from July 19 (Monday) until further notice.

The announcement, carried on the property’s official website, stated that the temporary closure was in accordance to “government announcement”, without further elaboration.

Corona Resort and Casino is Vietnam’s first casino to allow eligible locals to gamble. It opened in January 2019.

Phu Quoc island is located in Vietnam’s southern province of Kien Giang. The latter is amongst 16 southern provinces and municipalities in the country allowed to implement a series of social distancing rules no later than Monday, under national Directive No. 16, reported state-run news outlet VGP on Saturday. Under Directive No. 16, only essential businesses are allowed to open, and the public is requested to stay home except for buying essencial goods. The measures are to be in place for at least two weeks.

Vietnam has been struggling with a resurgence in Covid-19 cases since late April, with the southern part of the country among the hardest hit, according to local media reports.

On Sunday, the Vietnamese health authorities reported a total of 5,926 new cases of Covid-19 infections, the majority being domestic infection cases. The country’s has recorded a total of 53,830 Covid-19 infections since the pandemic started last year.