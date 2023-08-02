Play Synergy gets court nod to acquire Aruze’s EGMs

Las Vegas-based Play Synergy, a company of Empire Technological Group Ltd, says its proposal to purchase the electronic gaming machine (EGM) business and online assets of Aruze Gaming America Inc “was approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court”.

“This transaction is expected to close no later than September of 2023,” stated Play Synergy in a Tuesday press release.

The deal will provide Play Synergy “with ownership of, or access to, all of Aruze’s (EGM based) game library, lease and participation machines and business assets, including intellectual property, and their related sales, service, and marketing operations,” said the suitor.

Play Synergy also announced the “pending acquisition” of Aruze’s “overseas operations”. It did not provide details on this part of the deal.

Aruze, a casino slot machine and electronic table game supplier, is due to close its Las Vegas, Nevada, headquarters this month, and lay off 100 workers.

In February, Aruze filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the United States’ Bankruptcy Code, in “the wake” of a legal matter involving a judgment against the gaming equipment supplier.

On Tuesday, Play Synergy, a provider of gaming equipment to the casino industry, also said it had received its manufacturer and distributor gaming licences granted by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

Play Synergy said it would continue providing products under the “Aruze” brand, “as it believes Aruze has a legacy of bringing some of the most innovative and best performing games in the industry.”

The statement quoted Frank Feng, president of Play Synergy, as saying: “These two accomplishments propel us to an exciting new level in this competitive space.”

“A Nevada gaming licence is a key and indispensable component of any supplier’s ability to establish a leadership position in our industry,” he added. “The combination of both companies’ teams, platforms, and other resources will ensure that we have the ability to develop and deliver superior content well into the future.”

In July, electronic table games (ETG) supplier Interblock dd said it was to acquire “specific assets” related to ETG technology from Aruze.