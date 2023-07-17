Play Synergy to acquire Aruze Gaming slot machine ops

Las Vegas-based Empire Technological Group Ltd dba Play Synergy has announced a deal to acquire Aruze Gaming America Inc’s slot operations, “including land-based assets and online gaming”.

Play Synergy, a provider of gaming equipment to the casino industry, said in a Monday statement that while the transaction remains “subject to court and regulatory approvals,” it was confident that the deal “will close within the next 30 days”.

“Once completed, the addition of these assets and associated personnel will significantly enhance Play Synergy’s presence in the gaming industry,” the firm added.

Aruze, a casino slot machine and electronic table game supplier, is due to close its Las Vegas, Nevada, headquarters next month, and lay off 100 workers. That is according to a notice filed by the company with the authorities in that U.S. state, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper.

In February, Aruze filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the United States’ Bankruptcy Code, in “the wake” of a legal matter involving a judgment against the gaming equipment supplier.

In Monday’s release, Play Synergy said that the “strategic move” to acquire Aruze’s assets would allow Play Synergy to “assume control over, and responsibility for, the related sales, service, support, and operations of Aruze’s slot route and operations”.

The statement quoted Frank Feng, president of Play Synergy, as saying: “Aruze, Play Synergy, and all other stakeholders in the process have worked exceptionally well together to provide the vast majority of Aruze team members with new employment opportunities.”