Play Synergy to acquire Aruze Gaming slot machine ops

Jul 17, 2023 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News, Top of the deck, World
Las Vegas-based Empire Technological Group Ltd dba Play Synergy has announced a deal to acquire Aruze Gaming America Inc’s slot operations, “including land-based assets and online gaming”.
Play Synergy, a provider of gaming equipment to the casino industry, said in a Monday statement that while the transaction remains “subject to court and regulatory approvals,” it was confident that the deal “will close within the next 30 days”.
“Once completed, the addition of these assets and associated personnel will significantly enhance Play Synergy’s presence in the gaming industry,” the firm added.
Aruze, a casino slot machine and electronic table game supplier, is due to close its Las Vegas, Nevada, headquarters next month, and lay off 100 workers. That is according to a notice filed by the company with the authorities in that U.S. state, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper.
In February, Aruze filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the United States’ Bankruptcy Code, in “the wake” of a legal matter involving a judgment against the gaming equipment supplier.
In Monday’s release, Play Synergy said that the “strategic move” to acquire Aruze’s assets would allow Play Synergy to “assume control over, and responsibility for, the related sales, service, support, and operations of Aruze’s slot route and operations”.
The statement quoted Frank Feng, president of Play Synergy, as saying: “Aruze, Play Synergy, and all other stakeholders in the process have worked exceptionally well together to provide the vast majority of Aruze team members with new employment opportunities.”
Jul 17, 2023
Jul 17, 2023
Jul 17, 2023
Jul 17, 2023
Jul 17, 2023Las Vegas-based Empire Technological Group Ltd dba Play Synergy has announced a deal to acquire Aruze Gaming America Inc’s slot operations, “including land-based assets and online gaming”....
(Click here for more)
Jul 13, 2023The sell-off of public-sector casinos in the Philippines...
Jul 13, 2023Artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to have an expanding...
Jul 12, 2023Macau might see its annual casino gross gaming revenue...
Jul 12, 2023Macau needs all its stakeholders to work together if the...
Jul 12, 2023Ed Bowers (pictured), president global development at...
Jul 11, 2023The speed of the recovery in the Macau tourism market has...
Jul 11, 2023Wilfred Wong Ying Wai (pictured), president of Macau casino...
Jul 11, 2023After a three-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a G2E...
Jun 20, 2023Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, a branded exhibition and...
"We suspect the slower recovery at Kangwon Land had something to do with the illegal/grey-market gambling in [South] Korea ... which seems to have proliferated since the pandemic"
DS Kim and Mufan Shi
Analysts at JP Morgan Securities