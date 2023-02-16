PlayAGS names Robert Ziems chief legal officer

U.S-based manufacturer and supplier of electronic gaming products PlayAGS Inc has appointed Robert Ziems (pictured) as the company’s chief legal officer, with immediate effect. Mr Ziems was until recently president of casino slot machine and electronic table game supplier Aruze Gaming America Inc.

In a Wednesday press release, AGS said Mr Ziems “will lead the company’s legal and compliance affairs, and oversee the Latin America and interactive business strategy”.

Mr Ziems is described has having more than “24 years of gaming and legal experience”. He has served as “in-house counsel” for gaming corporations “for most of his career”, including 12 years with Aruze, according to the announcement.

The update quoted David Lopez, AGS president and chief executive, saying: “Rob is a great addition to our leadership team as we diversify AGS’ portfolio and advance our business strategy.”

Mr Ziems succeeds Victor Gallo, who retired as AGS’ general counsel after serving in that position since 2010. Mr Gallo will remain as secretary for AGS.