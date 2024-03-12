PokerStars flags 2 APPT events at Okada Manila for 2024

PokerStars, an operator of online poker sites and organiser of land-based poker tournaments, has flagged two upcoming Asia Pacific Poker Tour (APPT) events this year at casino resort Okada Manila in the Philippine capital.

The two gatherings are APPT Manila 2024, to be held from July 24 to August 5; and the APPT Manila Championship, from October 18 to October 27.

The APPT Manila 2024 guaranteed prize pool is PHP119 million (US$2.15 million). It will be at Okada Manila’s Cove Manila.

The APPT Manila Championship guaranteed prize pool is PHP140 million, with the gathering to be hosted at Okada Manila’s Coral Lounge, according to a Friday update from PokerStars.

The announcement carried prepared remarks from Okada Manila’s president and chief operating officer, Byron Yip. He stated: “This partnership [with PokerStars] underscores our position as one of Asia’s premier gaming and entertainment venues, and it is a testament to our ongoing initiatives aimed at transforming Manila into a leading destination for the most exciting entertainment.”

Cedric Billot, associate director of live events at PokerStars, was also cited as saying: “The APPT circuit was established in 2007 and quickly became the reference tour in Asia, thanks to the quality of organisation, and amazing venues.”

He added: ‘The 2024 APPT Manila…one of the largest APPT [gatherings] ever,” and to be held “in a new conference space at Okada [Manila] casino, will be nothing but spectacular.”