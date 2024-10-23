Ponte 16 neighbourhood an SJM focus downtown: Daisy Ho

The waterside near Macau ‘satellite’ casino resort Ponte 16 at the city’s Inner Harbour, is a “core” element in Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd’s pledge to the local government to revitalise the old town’s San Ma Lou area.

That is according to Tuesday remarks from SJM Holdings’ chairman Daisy Ho Chiu Fung (pictured, centre), at a ceremony marking the 16th anniversary for Ponte 16 and the 60th anniversary of the resort complex’s hotel brand, Sofitel, one of the five-star hotel brands of the French hospitality group Accor. SJM Holdings supplies the gaming licence for casino at Ponte 16, under a so-called services agreement.

Throughout its 16 years of operation, Ponte 16 had played a role in “directing visits” to the Inner Harbour area and in supporting the economic activities of nearby small and medium-sized businesses, said Ms Ho. Under Macau’s new gaming framework coinciding the the 10-year concessions that started in January 2023, satellites have a three-year grace period to move to a different business model.

Pledged revitalisation work includes upgrades to several historical buildings in San Ma Lou, a thoroughfare known in Portuguese as Avenida Almeida Ribeiro, Ms Ho had mentioned in a September press conference last year.

Among those buildings is Kam Pek Community Centre, which now SJM promotes it as a dining and leisure hub under the brand of “Kam Pek Market”. The Kam Pek Market will feature local catering brands and is expected to open “between mid-December 2024 and the Lunar New Year” in 2025, according to the casino operator’s press released issued earlier this month.

SJM’s revitaliastion project also includes upgrade to Piers 14 and 16, two heritage complexes in the Inner Habour district. Piers 14 and 16 are to feature elements related to maritime tourism, according to Ms Ho’s September presentation.

Ponte 16 is developed by a joint venture formed of the Macau gaming licence holder unit of SJM Holdings, and Hong Kong-listed Success Universe Group Ltd. The casino of Ponte 16 is backed by the gaming rights of SJM, and is considered as one of SJM’s “satellite” gaming venues.

The Tuesday ceremony was also attended by Hoffman Ma Ho Man, deputy chairman of Success Universe (pictured, right) and Vinzenz Rosa de Pauli (pictured, left), general manager at Sofitel Macau.