Popular Powernudge feature in candy theme Pragmatic slot

“Sweet Powernudge” is the latest digital slot release from online gaming content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd, it said in a Thursday press release.

The game is played across 6 x 5 reels, and its symbols depict various sweets, jellies and chocolates which must form a cluster of five or more adjacent matching symbols to trigger a win.

Any wins unlock the Powernudge feature, where reels that contained at least one winning symbol nudge down one row revealing new symbols at the top of the board and the ability to create additional combinations of symbols.

“The Powernudge mechanic is a huge favourite with slot enthusiasts, as we’ve seen with previous hit games such as ‘Rise of Giza Powernudge’ and ‘Goblin Heist Powernudge’,” said Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, as cited in the announcement.

She added: “Building on this feature has seen the introduction of a multiplier reel, which can dramatically increase wins both in the base game and free spins round.”

The COO further noted: “We are also returning to a successful candy theme in this game, with the award-winning ‘Sugar Rush’ and ‘Sweet Bonanza’ already making use of this style. The executive noted the new title provided “the features and mechanics that players look for in terms of ‘replayability’ and win potential”.