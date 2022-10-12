Pragmatic adds ‘PowerUp Roulette’ to Live Casino range

Pragmatic Play Ltd, an iGaming content provider, has added “PowerUp Roulette” to its Live Casino product range, it said in a Wednesday press release.

The product is described as a “highly anticipated take” on traditional roulette. The game is broadcast from what Pragmatic Play says is a state-of-the-art studio. PowerUP Roulette’s base play provides up to five PowerUP bonus rounds offering players chances to record wins.

If the ball lands on certain PowerUP numbers that have been previously announced, the game continues with a PowerUP bonus round in which all straight-up bets qualify for additional prizes, on top of anything won already, according to the release.

With every new PowerUP bonus round played, the prize pool available in the next spin will double, with the maximum prize in the fifth round ranging between 2,600x and 8,000x.

The total accumulated prize with a straight-up bet in the main game and from all five PowerUP bonus rounds ranges between 800x and 15,525x, with a maximum payout of EUR500,000 (US$485,718).

The game can be enjoyed via an autoplay option, allowing players to save favourite bet combinations and special bet options.

PowerUP Roulette game play is captured via 4K cameras, with the streaming technology said to offer “ultra-low latency, making it an ideal choice for operators”.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was cited in Wednesday’s announcement as saying: “We’re offering our partners not only classics, but also games featuring modern twists, player favourites transformed into immersive experiences, and elevated mechanics igniting new gameplay possibilities that appeal to different types of players.”

She added: “We’re extremely proud of what our development and production teams have delivered with PowerUp Roulette.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single application programming interface (API).