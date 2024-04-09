Pragmatic ‘Big Bass’ series adds ‘Secrets of Golden Lake’

“Big Bass Secrets of the Golden Lake” is the latest slot offer from online gaming content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd, and continues its “Big Bass” franchise. It is a 5×3 slot with two bonus games, according to a Monday announcement.

The maker said that when three or more scatters land in the base game, awarding up to 20 free spins, the player is invited to pick one of 12 face-down cards.

If a bonus card is revealed, a free spins round is activated, with each fisherman-symbol ‘wild’ that hits collecting the values of all money symbols on screen.

If the player draws one of two ‘Secrets of the Golden Lake’ cards, they will be transported to a ‘Golden Lake’. Here, only money symbols and fisherman wilds can land, “meaning a substantially bigger catch could be reeled in,” said the maker.

In either bonus game, up to 12 fisherman wilds can be collected via a meter. Every fourth fisherman collected awards an extra 10 free spins and increases the win multiplier, up to a 10x maximum .

Big Bass Secrets of the Golden Lake follows recent hit additions to the iconic series, “Big Bass Day at the Races”, and “Big Bass Floats My Boat”.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was cited in Monday’s press release as saying: “Big Bass Secrets of the Golden Lake is a unique addition to the ever-growing Big Bass series from Pragmatic Play, featuring a distinctive mythological theme and two exciting bonus games.”