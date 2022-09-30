 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Pragmatic gives monumental look to ‘Aztec Blaze’ slot

Sep 30, 2022 iGaming, Latest News  

Pragmatic gives monumental look to ‘Aztec Blaze’ slot

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, has a new slot game called “Aztec Blaze”.

It takes as its theme that ancient Central American empire. The game is played across 6×4 reels and features symbols depicting various beasts including crocodiles, monkeys, and snakes.

The symbols must form matching combinations across the title’s 25 paylines to award a win. These symbols are joined by a ‘wild’ which substitutes all other symbols in the game except the ‘scatter’.

Every time a win occurs, the next spin will see a larger symbol land on the reels. The first win grants a colossal symbol upon the subsequent go, and any wins after that, seeing the symbol expand in size up to as much as 4×4.

If a loss occurs, the game resets so there are no colossal symbols for the following spin.

“We look to bring excitement to players in a variety of ways, and this super-high volatility hit combines a classic theme with bold gameplay, which is a hallmark of Pragmatic Play slots,” said Irina Cornides, chief operating officer, as cited in a company release.

Aztec Blaze joins other recent releases including “Book of Golden Sands”, “Striking Hot 5” and “Happy Hooves” in Pragmatic Play’s growing portfolio of online slot games.

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single application programming interface (API).

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Pragmatic gives monumental look to ‘Aztec Blaze’ slot

Pragmatic gives monumental look to ‘Aztec Blaze’ slot

Sep 30, 2022  

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, has a new slot game called “Aztec Blaze”. It takes as its theme that ancient Central American empire. The game is played across...
Read More
Ainsworth promotes Lynn Mah to chief financial officer

Ainsworth promotes Lynn Mah to chief financial officer

Sep 30, 2022  

Trial witness ties Suncity, Chau to multiplier bets

Trial witness ties Suncity, Chau to multiplier bets

Sep 30, 2022  

Pick of the Day

”With Star Vegas back to operation since 18 June 2022, we believe that Donaco will recover its performance and prevail during this pandemic”

Porntat Amatavivadhana
Chairman of casino operator Donaco International