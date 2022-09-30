Pragmatic gives monumental look to ‘Aztec Blaze’ slot

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, has a new slot game called “Aztec Blaze”.

It takes as its theme that ancient Central American empire. The game is played across 6×4 reels and features symbols depicting various beasts including crocodiles, monkeys, and snakes.

The symbols must form matching combinations across the title’s 25 paylines to award a win. These symbols are joined by a ‘wild’ which substitutes all other symbols in the game except the ‘scatter’.

Every time a win occurs, the next spin will see a larger symbol land on the reels. The first win grants a colossal symbol upon the subsequent go, and any wins after that, seeing the symbol expand in size up to as much as 4×4.

If a loss occurs, the game resets so there are no colossal symbols for the following spin.

“We look to bring excitement to players in a variety of ways, and this super-high volatility hit combines a classic theme with bold gameplay, which is a hallmark of Pragmatic Play slots,” said Irina Cornides, chief operating officer, as cited in a company release.

Aztec Blaze joins other recent releases including “Book of Golden Sands”, “Striking Hot 5” and “Happy Hooves” in Pragmatic Play’s growing portfolio of online slot games.

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single application programming interface (API).