 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Pragmatic launches Greek-myth themed Sword of Ares slot

Oct 28, 2022 iGaming, Latest News  

Pragmatic launches Greek-myth themed Sword of Ares slot

Online games producer Pragmatic Play Ltd has launched a new digital slot with a theme from ancient Greek mythology.

“Sword of Ares” – based on Ares, the Greek god of war and courage – is set across 6×5 reels, implementing what the maker says is a “pays anywhere” mechanic, with chariot, shield, and sword symbols falling onto the game matrix, with eight or more of those needed to trigger a win.

According to the announcement, all winning symbols in the game are removed from play and replaced via a “tumble” feature with new symbols, allowing for additional wins to be formed.

“Sword of Ares provides a crescendo of excitement with bigger multipliers being unlocked through the creation of multiple wins,” said Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, as cited in a Thursday press release.

A “multiplier collection” feature sits above the reels with three varying multipliers being unlocked when milestones of 20, 50 and 100 winning symbols are gathered. These provide a boost to all wins gained and players are aided in unlocking these multipliers by a bomb symbol, says Pragmatic Play.

Pragmatic Play stated that Sword of Ares followed recent successful releases including “Big Bass Bonanza – Keeping It Reel”, “Candy Stars”, and “Muertos Multiplier Megaways”. They are among the more than 250 game titles in Pragmatic Play’s portfolio.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Macau bidders tapped for non-gaming opex, not capex: CS

Macau bidders tapped for non-gaming opex, not capex: CS

Oct 28, 2022  

A new generation of Macau casino concessionaires might each have to spend between HKD10 billion (US$1.27 billion) and HKD20 billion across 10 years, on non-gaming activities pledged in return for...
Read More
Macau ready to receive mainland group tours in Nov: MGTO

Macau ready to receive mainland group tours in Nov: MGTO

Oct 28, 2022  

Pragmatic launches Greek-myth themed Sword of Ares slot

Pragmatic launches Greek-myth themed Sword of Ares slot

Oct 28, 2022  

Pick of the Day

”Hopefully, a prompt clearance of Covid-19 still allows room for demand recovery toward the year-end, given Macau’s border policy tends to have a two- to four-week cycle”

DS Kim
Analyst at JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific)