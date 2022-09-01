Pragmatic launches new title featuring community jackpot

“Wolf Gold PowerJackpot” is the latest digital slot game release from online gaming content specialist Pragmatic Play Ltd. The developer says the new title is the “sequel to its multi-award-winning” game, “Wolf Gold”.

“Wolf Gold PowerJackpot sees players return to the American Prairies from the original 2017 title, packed with more features and prizes than ever before,” said Pragmatic Play in a Thursday press release.

It is desctibed as the firm’s first global progressive jackpot game, and allows players to trigger free spins and respins in base play. “Free spins will be available when three scatters land on the reels, awarding spins for a lucrative bonus round,” stated the release.

According to the document, the PowerJackpot feature is a two-stage process that is activated when all five reels turn gold on a single spin. This transfers the player to a jackpot mini game, where they are faced with the power wheel.

The latest feature has two tiers, with the first displaying bet multipliers that guarantee a base prize of at least 10 times, and the jackpot tier, where players can win one of four jackpots.

When the “power” tier jackpot is won – with an expected average prize of EUR4.5 million (US$4.52 million) – the community feature is activated.

“This means that 50 percent of the pot will be given to the winning players, while the other 50 percent” is given to the 1,000 users who have most recently played the title, “ensuring the entire ecosystem of players that have contributed to the jackpot benefit” from the winning of it, said Pragmatic Play.

The release quoted Irina Cornides, the firm’s chief operating officer, as saying that Pragmatic Play is “always looking to bring fantastic additions” to its audience.

“Taking one of our most popular titles and twisting it with a new community jackpot feature, gives an ecosystem dimension for players and drives higher levels of engagement and retention for our partners,” she added.