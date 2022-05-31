Pragmatic launches ‘Wild West Gold Megaways’ slot

“Wild West Gold Megaways” is one of the latest online slot offers from Pragmatic Play Ltd, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry.

A sheriff’s badge serves as the game’s ‘wild’ symbol, with the main symbols encompassing cowboys, sacks of gold coins, and a revolver, according to the company.

A free spins round can be activated by landing three or more scatter symbols, resulting in direct win of 4-times, 20-times, 100-times or 500-times the bet, depending on the number that appear on the reels.

In certain territories, a bonus buy feature can be used to bypass these requirements and trigger the bonus round at the cost of 100-times the bet.

In prepared remarks, Yossi Barzely, chief business development officer at Pragmatic Play, said that what he termed the “Megaways upgrade”, “guarantees our users a brand-new experience that gives the comfort of a tried and tested theme”.

Pragmatic Play now produces “up to six new slot titles” a month, as well as offering its Live Casino and Bingo games portfolio. They are all available through a single application programming interface, the firm mentioned in its release.