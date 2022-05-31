Pragmatic launches ‘Wild West Gold Megaways’ slot

May 31, 2022 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
“Wild West Gold Megaways” is one of the latest online slot offers from Pragmatic Play Ltd, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry.
A sheriff’s badge serves as the game’s ‘wild’ symbol, with the main symbols encompassing cowboys, sacks of gold coins, and a revolver, according to the company.
A free spins round can be activated by landing three or more scatter symbols, resulting in direct win of 4-times, 20-times, 100-times or 500-times the bet, depending on the number that appear on the reels.
In certain territories, a bonus buy feature can be used to bypass these requirements and trigger the bonus round at the cost of 100-times the bet.
In prepared remarks, Yossi Barzely, chief business development officer at Pragmatic Play, said that what he termed the “Megaways upgrade”, “guarantees our users a brand-new experience that gives the comfort of a tried and tested theme”.
Pragmatic Play now produces “up to six new slot titles” a month, as well as offering its Live Casino and Bingo games portfolio. They are all available through a single application programming interface, the firm mentioned in its release.
May 24, 2022
May 17, 2022
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2022Macau’s Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong (pictured in a file photo), has reiterated that backers of existing satellite casinos should not expect to be able to “shut down”...
(Click here for more)
”Crown’s China UnionPay process was a clandestine, deliberate process, which not only breached the Casino Control Act but was also devised to assist patrons to breach China’s foreign currency exchange restrictions”
Fran Thorn
Chairperson of the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission