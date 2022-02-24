Pragmatic Play adds gaming tables to Live Casino offering

Pragmatic Play Ltd, an online gaming content provider, says it has added new gaming tables to its Live Casino offer. The latter features an online live-dealer casino game portfolio.

The firm said in a press release on Wednesday it was “launching numerous new tables” across its baccarat, ‘speed baccarat’, and blackjack range.

Pragmatic Play’s blackjack product for Live Casino “has seen the addition of 15 new tables”, made available to online casino operators through a new studio, said the firm. It added: “Play enhancements include popular side bets ‘Perfect Pairs’ and ‘21+3’, while a ‘Bet Behind’ option makes each seat of the table multi-player. The ‘Early Decisions’ feature makes gameplay smooth and engaging.”

In addition, two new tables were added to ‘Speed Baccarat’, stated Pragmatic Play.

In ‘Speed Baccarat’, each game round takes 27 seconds, while the betting time is limited to 12 seconds, and the cards are dealt face up as soon as the betting time is over, all to speed up game play.

An additional table was added to the classic version of the game baccarat available in Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino offer.

Both the new baccarat and speed baccarat tables became available on Wednesday. The company did not provide information on when the additional blackjack tables were introduced.

The firm said “a number” of the new tables came with technology allowing for “bespoke customisation, to accurately represent [online casino] operators’ brands”.

“Alongside new and innovative game types, we’re also committed to regularly enhancing our existing range of classic player favourites,” said Yossi Barzely, chief business development officer at Pragmatic Play, as cited in the release. “We’re delighted with the additional options now available.”

Pragmatic Play says it currently produces up to five new slot titles a month, while also delivering its live casino, virtual sports and bingo games via a single application programming interface.